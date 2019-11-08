Havoc Pull out OT Win in Knoxville

November 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





A Tanner Karty goal sealed the overtime win in a back and forth matchup between the Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears Friday night. Sy Nutkevitch started the night for the Havoc, putting his team on the board late in the first to respond to an early Knoxville goal. Brett Johnson would do the same in the second period, just before Phil Johansson scored his first of the season to give Huntsville a 3-2 lead. Knoxville's Anthony McVeigh tied the game early in the third, leading to a third overtime game for the Havoc this season. Bates made a nice handoff to Karty in transition as he converted to give Huntsville the win.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.