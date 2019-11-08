Preview: Mayhem vs. Peoria Rivermen (Game 7)

Mayhem Shut Out in Back-to-Back Contests

Last Saturday marked the first time the Mayhem were shut out in back-to-back games since January 21st of 2017. It was the only other instance in franchise history in which that had occurred. Without a doubt, credit has to be given to Peoria's goaltending tandem. Jeremy Brodeur and Eric Levine each played a flawless 60 minutes, and were named the SPHL's Players of the Week as a duo.

One of the positives to be taken from the series was the high volume of shots on target the Mayhem generated. They outshot the Rivermen on both nights, putting 30+ shots on goal both Friday and Saturday. However, Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas clarified that while he was happy with the high number of shot attempts, the team did not do a good enough job of crashing the net and creating second chances off rebounds and deflections. Look for this to be implemented into the game plan this weekend as the Mayhem have an opportunity for retribution on their home ice.

The Matchup

The Rivermen are the only team in the SPHL to have not trailed in a single game yet. They have gotten off to a 5-0-0 start for the first time in franchise history, and are hoping to continue their undefeated run this weekend in Macon. As usual, however, the Mayhem have proven to be an extremely resilient team in their own building in the early stages of this season. They have taken at least a point in all four of their home games so far, taking 6 points out of 8 at the Macon Centreplex and knocking off both of the President's Cup Finals contenders from 2019. It is a notoriously difficult building to play in, even for a squad as capable as Jean-Guy Trudel's Rivermen.

It has been expressly stated by Mayhem coaches and players that scoring the first goal in tonight's game is one of the team's greatest objectives. Peoria has not played from behind yet all season, and forcing them to do so would mean altering some of the tactics which have made them so successful in the early going. Expect a heavy push from Macon in the opening minutes of the contest.

Reinforcements

Joining the Mayhem tonight will be defenseman Ben Campbell and goaltender Cody Porter. Both players spent time with the Knoxville Ice Bears in recent years, and both of them are welcome additions who come aboard at a time in which the Mayhem are in need of reinforcements. With Ryan Devine's injury and Nick Minerva's call-up to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, the team needed to add help on the blue line. Ben Campbell is a young defenseman playing his first full professional season after graduating from Nichols College in 2019. As for Porter, the goaltender shined during his junior career in the Western Hockey League and posted solid numbers in his first pro season last year, as well. Campbell will sport the #16 for the Mayhem, while Porter will wear the #39.

A November to Remember

The Mayhem will host a whopping seven home games in the month of November, including a newly changed date on November 15th against the Knoxville Ice Bears. This game will also be the team's first Family 4-Pack night of the 2019-20 season. The other November dates include NASCAR Night (11/08), Macon Music Night (11/09), Cancer Awareness Night (11/16), Country Night (11/22), Mossy Oak Night (11/23) and W.W.E. Night (11/30). For tickets to any of November's seven home games, click here.

