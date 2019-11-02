Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-3-1) vs Ice Bears (2-2-0) - 7:05 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-3-1), T-8th SPHL, 3 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(2-2-0), T-6th SPHL, 4 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Derek Howard

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs scored twice in the third period to bring themselves within one but could not erase their 3-0 deficit as they fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears, 3-2, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Jeff Jones had a goal and an assist and Joe Sova dished out two assists in the loss. Jake Theut appeared in his first professional game and made 23 saves on 26 shots.

ON THE ROSTER: Roanoke made a trade on Monday as it acquired rookie forward Aaron Huffnagle from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for future considerations. To make room on the roster, the Dawgs placed defenseman Dallas Rossiter on injured reserve. Rossiter missed both of Roanoke's games last weekend. Additionally, the Dawgs signed goaltender Jake Theut to a three-game tryout contract. Theut opened the season on the roster and was released on October 24 without playing a game.

POWERED UP: Brant Sherwood scored on the power play in the third period on Friday, giving the Rail Yard Dawgs power play goals in four consecutive games. For the season the Dawgs are 4-for-17 on the man advantage with their 23.53% success rate being good for fourth in the SPHL.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: The Rail Yard Dawgs trailed, 3-0, entering the third period on Friday and were being outshot, 25-12. Roanoke then flipped the switch and dominated play in the third; they scored twice bring themselves within one and outshot Knoxville, 16-1. 16 shots were the most the Dawgs had in a period thus far this season. Roanoke ended up outshooting Knoxville, 28-26, and it was the first time this season the Dawgs had outshot an opponent.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jeff Jones scored shorthanded in the third period, the second shorthanded goal of the season. Roanoke and Birmingham are tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals...Jake Schultz is eligible to play on Saturday after serving a one-game suspension on Friday night...of the nine scheduled games between the Dawgs and Ice Bears, four will be played in Roanoke.

BACK HOME: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play only their second home game of the season on Saturday. Four of the first five games came on the road and Roanoke will play nine of its first 13 games away from Berglund Center ice. The Dawgs went 12-13-3 in road games during the 2018-19 season as opposed to 16-11-1 at home.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will return to action on Friday night at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM. That will be the lone game of the weekend for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

