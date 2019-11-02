Mayhem Scoring Blues Continue in Shutout Loss to Rivermen

Macon Mayhem goaltender Kevin Entmaa and defenseman Oleg Khalemin vs. the Peoria Rivermen

The Mayhem dropped their second game of the road trip on Saturday night as the Peoria Rivermen pitched yet another shutout in a 3-0 victory at the Peoria Civic Center.

The Mayhem outshot the Rivermen 11-9 in the first period as neither team could get the scoresheet rolling. The boys of MAC Town did have a pair of power plays though, including a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted over a minute and a half. The acrobatics of Peoria goaltender Eric Levine, however, kept the contest scoreless at the end of one.

Things were especially chippy in the middle stanza as even Levine took a few jabs in the midst of several post-whistle skirmishes. Both squads continued to struggle to score, as the chances seemed to get more promising by the second. With nearly three minutes left in the period, it was Peoria who finally got on the board as Darren McCormick crushed a one-timer from Nick Neville to take a 1-0 lead as the puck trickled right through the skates of Kevin Entmaa.

With one more period to knot things up, it would seem that luck would finally strike for the Mayhem as they found themselves on a fifth power play. Unfortunately, Ted Hart would intercept the puck at center ice, falling wayward as he entered the offensive zone, but not before sliding the puck to a driving Mitchell McPherson who slid the dish by Entmaa with a trusty backhand to take a 2-0 lead.

As time wound down in the final frame, the Mayhem gave one final push to at least get one goal out of the season's opening road trip. Unfortunately, the Rivermen would say no as Jakob Reichart buried an empty-netter to send the Mayhem home empty-handed and his team to a franchise-best 5-0-0 record on the season.

The loss dropped the Mayhem to 2-2-2 on the season as they ended a road trip which saw their point streak snapped at four games. Mayhem netminder Kevin Entmaa stopped 27 out of 29 Peoria shots whilst his counterpart Eric Levine denied all 32 Mayhem shots.

The Mayhem will have another opportunity to taste revenge as they return to the coliseum next Friday to finish the four-game series with the Rivermen with puck drop being set for 7:30 PM EST. For tickets, please visit http://maconmayhem.pointstreaksites.com/view/maconmayhem/tickets-landing for more information.

