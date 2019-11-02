Barnaby and Dzahkov Lead Bolts over Havoc

November 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





With the back-to-back defending champions, the Huntsville Havoc coming to town, the pressure was there for the Evansville Thunderbolts to match up with them, especially after nearly beating Huntsville on the road last night. And the Thunderbolts did just that, riding solid goaltending and a late goal to a 2-1 victory at the Ford Center Saturday night. The Thunderbolts now turn their attention to the Quad City Storm, who come to town for the first time this season on Friday, November 8th, for Military Appreciation Night.

After a scoreless first period where the Bolts outshot the Havoc 11-6, Evansville would get the first goal at 3:59 of the second period, as Dale Deon fed a pass up ice to a waiting Matthew Barnaby, scoring on the breakaway between the legs of goaltender Mike DeLaVergne. The Havoc would tie the game at exactly the 6:00 mark, as Rob Darrar scored through a screen to even it up. After multiple power plays in the third period for both teams, with neither side finding the back of the net, the Thunderbolts would come through with 4:29 remaining, as Connor Sanvido made a play to the net, and DeLaVergne fell over, leaving a loose puck and empty net. Stanislav Dzahkov would cash in, giving the Bolts their second lead of the night, from Sanvido and Brandon Lubin. The lead would hold, and the Thunderbolts earned a hard-fought win, 2-1. Barnaby and Dzahkov had a goal each, with Lubin, Sanvido, and Deon tallying an assist each. Braeden Ostepchuk made 18 saves for the victory.

You can order tickets by calling 812-422-BOLT(2658), visiting EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or by visiting the Ford Center Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.