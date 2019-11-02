Thunderbolts Loan out Strang, Pick up Gahagen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), announced two transactions involving goaltenders Saturday. The Thunderbolts sent Max Strang on loan to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, while Parker Gahagen to contract.

Gahagen arrives in Evansville after a stint with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2017-18 season. Before that, the Buffalo, NY native spent four years at West Point, tending goal for the Black Knights of Army. The 6'2, 200 pound netminder posted 42 victories between the pipes. Gahagen played two seasons of junior hockey for the Buffalo Junior Sabres of the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

Strang exits Evansville with a 1-3 record in four starts this season and an .890 save percentage.

