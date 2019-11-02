Bulls Sweep Quad City

Pelham, AL - Birmingham defeats the Quad City Storm 3-0 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex to complte the sweep of 2 games this weekend

Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber and Mike Davis, both with1 goal and 1 assist.

Goalie Art Brey record his first professional shutout with 39 saves.

Friday November 8, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

Saturday November 9, 2019

at Pensacola Ice Flyer

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, Florida

7:05pm cst

