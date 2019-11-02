Bulls Sweep Quad City
November 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, AL - Birmingham defeats the Quad City Storm 3-0 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex to complte the sweep of 2 games this weekend
Notable players for Birmingham were Jacob Barber and Mike Davis, both with1 goal and 1 assist.
Goalie Art Brey record his first professional shutout with 39 saves.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday November 8, 2019
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
-------
Saturday November 9, 2019
at Pensacola Ice Flyer
Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, Florida
7:05pm cst
