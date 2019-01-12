Rail Yard Dawgs Fall in Fayetteville, 1-0

January 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Jacob Caffrey made 33 saves on 34 shots but the Rail Yard Dawgs offense could not push anything across as Roanoke was shut out by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 1-0, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Fayetteville's Nathan Perry made 22 saves to blank the Dawgs.

Late in the first period with the Marksmen working on a power play, Tim Kielich was set up for a one timer on the doorstep. Caffrey recovered quickly and jutted out his left leg for a miraculous pad save to keep the game scoreless.

In the second, Jeff Jones forced a turnover behind the net and tried to tuck a wraparound through the near post. The puck bounced in the air and rolled down the back of Perry who reached around his back and grabbed it as he sat on the goal line. It was ruled not to have crossed the goal line as Perry snatched it and the game remained even at 0-0.

Fayetteville finally cracked Caffrey near the halfway point of the third. Nolan Sheeran carried the puck below the net and sent a backhand pass to the slot where Kielich was charging. He chipped it up and past Caffrey on the glove side to put the Marksmen up, 1-0.

Roanoke mounted pressure late in the third and pulled Caffrey for the extra attacker with just over a minute and a half to play but could not convert any of its chances. The Dawgs ultimately fell, 1-0.

Perry stopped all 22 shots he faced and the Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out for the second time this season. Caffrey made 33 saves on 34 shots and was the hard-luck loser in net.

Roanoke fell to 14-14-0 in the loss while Fayetteville won its seventh straight game and improved to 14-11-3. The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on Friday night at home against the Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center and the pregame show begins at 6:50 PM on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.