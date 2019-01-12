Bulls Win with a Natural Hat Trick Trick from Austin Daae

January 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





MACON, GA: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Macon Mayhem tonight 3-0 on the road.

Austin Daae scored all 3 scores for Birmingham with confirming a Natural Hat Trick. Goalie Mavric Parks records the win with 47 saves.

VIEW GAME STATS: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349785

The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 20-7-1 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Friday January 18, 2019

@ Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex

