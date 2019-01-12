Havoc Fly High on Superhero Night, Ground the Ice Flyers 3-1

Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc opened a two-game weekend series Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"I'm really happy with how we played tonight," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We had a strong start and stuck with it until we were finally rewarded. We defended extremely well and (goalie Mike) DeLaVergne made saves when needed. It was nice to get one at home."

Despite multiple opportunities in the first period, neither the Havoc (15-10-1) nor the Ice Flyers (7-17-2) found the back of the net. In fact, it was a relatively sedate opening frame, with a Peter Sikalis high-sticking penalty the only mark on a clean sheet.

It was nearly 15 minutes into the second period before Trask lit the lamp for the home team, bringing the 4500 fans to their feet. Huntsville was up by one headed in to the second intermission.

The Havoc broke open the game a minute in to the third period when Rob Darrar scored on a powerplay. It was his ninth of the season and third in the last four games. Trask scored his second goal three minutes later to help Huntsville take a 3-0 lead.

Pensacola spoiled the shutout by scoring with five minutes left in the game but got no further despite a 6-on-4 opportunity to close out the game.

The Havoc out-shot the Ice Flyers 30 to 16 on the night.

Next Home Game

These two teams conclude the weekend series on Saturday, January 12, on Pharmacy First Ice at the Von Braun Center. Havoc fans are invited to Youth Jersey Night as the first 1200 kids age 12 and under receive a free replica jersey. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

