Preview: Mayhem vs. Birmingham Bulls (Game 29)

January 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





With half of the 2018-19 season now in the books, the Mayhem seek to sweep their home series against the Birmingham Bulls on 90's Night.

01/12/19

MACON, GA-

Offense Explodes on Arcade Night

Before last Saturday night, the Mayhem's attacking game had struggled immensely. In four games leading up to last Saturday, the team had scored a total of just five goals. Then, on Saturday night alone, the Mayhem matched their goal-scoring output from the previous four games combined in just one night. Since then, the offense has been almost impossible to slow down.

With 12 combined goals, yesterday's outing was the highest-scoring game in team history. The Mayhem had not scored seven goals in a single game since the final weekend of the 2017-18 regular season in Birmingham with a 7-0 stomping over the Bulls. Their biggest strength this season has been their ability to keep the puck out of their own net, but in the past two games, the Mayhem have scored 12 times and have allowed 11.

The reunified Triple-A line of Jake Trask, John Siemer, and Stathis Soumelidis combined for ten points yesterday (3G, 7A) and was the spark that reignited the Mayhem's offense. With the season now being exactly halfway through for the Mayhem, their reuniting has come at an opportune time.

The Matchup

Macon is one of just two teams this season to have a winning record against the Birmingham Bulls. In three meetings this season, the Mayhem have taken two wins with all three of the results being decided by two goals. Yesterday's result, however, was unique in that the Mayhem made Birmingham's goaltending look vulnerable for the first time. Mavric Parks, argued by many to be the top goaltender in the SPHL this season, allowed six goals in a game for the first time since January of 2018.

One of the biggest question marks heading into tonight's tilt will be whether Birmingham Head Coach Jamey Hicks decides to stay with his trusted net-minder who has backstopped the Bulls to an outstanding season thus far, or whether he turns to the talented Swede Sebastian Andersson, who is in search of his Bulls debut.

Siemer Breaks Franchise Record

Heading into yesterday's tilt, there had been 11 times in franchise history in which a Mayhem player tallied three assists in a single game. However, there had never been an instance of someone reaching four. Yesterday, John Siemer broke the record and notched four assists in a single contest. He set up Stathis Soumelidis on a one-timer which put the Mayhem on the board early in the game. He added a secondary helper later on in the first period on Kristaps Bazevics' goal. In the second period, Siemer assisted Jake Trask in back-to-back goals and became the first player in the history of the Mayhem to reach the milestone. Siemer now ranks tied for sixth in the SPHL in assists, with 17 on the campaign.

90s Night / Stranger Things Night

Tonight the Mayhem will be sporting specialty jerseys on 90's Night. The jerseys will be Simpsons-themed and will be sold off at a live auction in the Macon Centreplex lobby immediately after the game. Saturday is also a Family 4-Pack Night, presented by Amici.

The Mayhem's next promotional night will be Stranger Things Night on Friday, January 25th. Fans can enjoy the Netflix hit series as the Mayhem play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season.

