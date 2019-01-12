Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-13-0) at Marksmen (13-11-3) - 6:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(14-13-0), 7th SPHL, 28 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(13-11-3), 6th SPHL, 29 Pts

January 12, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Steven Sailor| Linesmen: Chase Wilkinson, Venance Lorenz

LAST TIME OUT: Jesse Schwartz scored to tie the game in the third period but the Rail Yard Dawgs surrendered a late goal and fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 3-2, Friday night at Berglund Center. Zach Nieminen had a goal and an assist in the Dawgs loss.

OVER AND OVER AGAIN: Roanoke and Fayetteville are set to meet on Friday for the tenth time this season and the second of four straight matchups. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 4-5-0 against the Marksmen and have lost the last two. Following the stretch of four straight against the Marksmen, the Rail Yard Dawgs will only play them once more. The two will meet for the final time in the regular season on March 23 in Roanoke.

FAYETTEVILLE HITTING THE MARK: The Marksmen stretched their winning streak to six games on Friday, a season-long streak that comes on the heels of a six-game winless streak. Two of the Fayetteville wins have come at the expense of the Dawgs. Jake Hauswirth is leading the way for the Marksmen with six goals during the winning streak. Dillon Kelley was the goaltender for four of the six wins but was called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this week. Nathan Perry started in net for Fayetteville on Friday and made 26 saves in what was his second professional appearance. The Marksmen have now won 13 games and surpassed their 2017-18 win total- they went 12-38-6 last season.

THE ORIGINAL DAWG: Roanoke captain Steve Mele became the franchise's all-time leader in games played on Friday night when he appeared in his 111th game in a Rail Yard Dawgs sweater. Mele passed his former teammate Nick Schneider, who had played in 110 games in two seasons with Roanoke. Mele is also the franchise's leader in goals (35) and points (98). He trails Schneider for the all-time assists lead - Mele has 63 and Schneider had 71. Mele is the only player who has constantly been on the Roanoke roster since the 2016-17 opening night but Travis Armstrong was also on the original Rail Yard Dawgs roster and he, Colin Murray and Ben Bauer have played for the Dawgs in every season of their existence.

SCHWARTZ SHOOTS, SCHWARTZ SCORES: Jesse Schwartz scored in the 3-2 loss on Friday night to push his goal total to seven. He is fourth on the team in goals despite missing seven games on IR from October 22 to November 19. Four of Schwartz's seven goals have come in the last four games.

NOT SO SPECIAL: Roanoke's power play went 0-for-4 on Friday and is now 1-for-17 in its past four games. For the season the power play is at 16.7%, eighth in the SPHL. The Dawgs penalty kill had been improving and had killed 14 straight entering Friday but allowed a goal on two tries and is now 75.4%, tenth in the SPHL.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to again take on the Marksmen on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

