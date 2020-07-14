Rafters Offense Looks to Recover in Fond du Lac

July 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell in the first game of two versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Monday. The Rafters powerful offense, leading the league in home runs by three, was held to just one extra-base hit in the 3-1 loss.

The Rafters and Dock Spiders, despite the tight, low-scoring affair, are still second and third in the league in runs per game. Tonight, the Rafters look to get back to their winning ways on the road.

The Rafters will start Jack Gonzales, making his third start of 2020. Gonzales has struck out 11 batters in 5.2 innings for the Rafters.

The Dock Spiders will throw UCLA's Jake Brooks. The incoming freshman is making his third start, off of allowing four runs to the Rockford Rivets on July 8th. Brooks is fourth on the Dock Spiders in strikeouts with eight.

Coverage begins on AM 1320 WFHR at 6:20pm from Fond du Lac.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.