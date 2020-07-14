Mallards Offer Exclusive 2020 Bobbleheads with Drive-In Movies

July 14, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, WIS. - One of the most fun parts of Mallards games over the years has been an innovative series of bobblehead giveaways. With the cancellation of the Mallards 2020 season, these bobbleheads faced a long dark off-season in storage. Until now. The Madison Mallards have just launched three drive-in movies that will include an exclusive 2020 Mallards bobblehead with a ticket. This upcoming weekend, The Sandlot and Jurassic Park on Saturday, and Scooby-Doo on Sunday will feature three different bobbles available with purchase. Scooby-Doo on Sunday will also feature a live show by Colt and Kovu, the Mallards Bat Dogs!

The 2020 Mallards baseball season would have featured six different bobblehead nights, but now they will be incorporated differently into events throughout the summer. First up, the Warner the Wiener bobblehead presented by the Great Dane and WKOW, celebrating 20 seasons of the Mallards will be paired with The Sandlot, playing on Saturday at 6pm. The fan-voted Evolution of Maynard bobblehead presented by Festival Foods and WKOW, which is a reimagining of an old bobble, will be given out at the showing of Jurassic Park on Saturday at 8:45pm. On Sunday, the Colt the Bat Dog bobble presented by Zimbrick Honda and WKOW will be complimented by a pre-show performance from Colt and Kovu the bat dogs, followed by a showing of Scooby-Doo at 5pm.

Each bobblehead will be one included per ticket, per car with no exchanges, but fans are able to purchase additional bobbleheads for $10 at checkout. This is the first opportunity to get these exclusive 2020 bobbleheads!

This weekend also features Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Sunday, that will not include a bobblehead but instead have pre-show trivia with prizes for the top three teams. TIckets for this weekend's shows are available at mallardsbaseball.com, questions can be directed to [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.