Booyah Search for Back-To-Back Victories

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah will attempt to get back to .500 tonight as they welcome the Woodchucks back to town for game two of a four game set.

The bats came alive in the late stages of last night's game, with Alec Burns producing a big two run home run in the 8th inning to bring the Booyah even with the Woodchucks. In the ninth inning, Ty Olejnik lifted a ball deep into left field, allowing Matt McDonald to score from third and give the Booyah a 6-5 win.

The back end of the Green Bay bullpen has been hot since the start of the Fond du Lac series on July 10th. Over the past two games, in 11 innings pitched, the Booyah bullpen has allowed just two earned runs. In those 11 innings on the mound, Green Bay has collected 15 strikeouts, including five by Ben Hampton on Sunday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Left hander Benton Hart takes the mound tonight for the Booyah, making his second start of the 2020 year. The Dixie State freshman has seven strikeouts in six innings pitched, with only one walk allowed. First pitch is set for 6:35pm, with pregame on WOCO 107.1 FM starting at 6:25.

