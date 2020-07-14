MoonDogs Force Extras in Ninth, Fall in 10th on Waterloo Walk-Off Slam

Waterloo, Iowa - The Mankato MoonDogs picked it up in the field on Tuesday night at Waterloo but lost their offensive spark. They did enough in the ninth to force extras, but ultimately fell, 5-1, after a grand slam walk-off home run.

Bucks' first baseman, Peyton Williams, blasted the walk-off winner over the right field wall with the bases loaded. It ended the game in a 5-1 final, extending Mankato's losing streak to three games and a 1-9 record.

It was a pitcher's duel Tuesday night in Waterloo, Iowa. Both starters went six complete and worked into the seventh with shutout outings respectively. It took until the eighth for a run to actually go up on the board at Riverfront Stadium.

After falling to the Bucks Tuesday night the MoonDogs, now 1-5 against Waterloo, return home for a rematch to close out the series. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad) A Patrick Ferguson sacrifice fly to center brought in Jalen Smith to score the Bucks' first run, it put them up 1-0 in the eighth.

Michael Curialle grounded out to short in the top of the ninth, but it was good enough to score Dylan Phillips and even it up, 1-1. Keon Taylor held Waterloo off with the bases loaded and a chance to win it in the bottom half. After that, free baseball was played at Riverfront Stadium.

Taylor was back out for the 10th frame with a similar but fatal fate. The bases loaded up with Bucks again. But before Taylor could escape the jam a second time, Williams took him deep to right for the 5-1 walk-off win.

The box score saw the MoonDogs lose the hit battle 6-5 while prevailing in the field with only an error to the Bucks' two.

Blake Corsentino started on the mound for the Bucks. He threw 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball in his indecisive outing. He allowed just a pair of hits, walked one and struck out five. Out of the pen, Gavin Lizik got the win for getting the Bucks out of a jam in the 10th with a 6-4-3 double play.

MoonDogs starter, Shane Gray, went 6.2 innings in his third start of the season. Allowing four hits and a walk, Gray struck out six Bucks hitters. He garnered a no decision on Tuesday night. Taylor held the loss after allowing the slam in the 10th. He pitched 1.2 innings and allowed just the lone hit but walked three.

After four days away from home, the Mankato MoonDogs (1-9) return to Franklin Rogers Park tomorrow to close out the two-game series against the Waterloo Bucks (8-4) at 6:35 p.m.

