Booyah Sweep Dock Spiders in Extras

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah picked up their first two-game sweep of the season and won their fourth game over the past five days as they defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5-3 in extra innings.

The Booyah were able to keep pace with the Dock Spiders throughout the entire game, matching the Fond du Lac run for run over the course of nine innings. In the second, Louisville freshman Chris Seng tripled into right field, scoring both Ty Olejnik and Matt McDonald. Seng finished the day 1-for-4 with two runs driven in,

In the 10th, after Bo Majkowski and Brady West both walked to load the bases, Alec Burns delivered a two-RBI single into right field, plating Seng and Majkowski. Burns ended the day at 1-for-5, and the only other RBI of Friday night's game belonged to West in the fifth.

On the mound, Joe Taylor earned his second victory after tossing two scoreless frames. The Nicholls State lefty struck out the side in the 10th to give the Booyah a 5-3 win. Dalton Wiggins and Eric Torres combined for four innings of scoreless pitching, and collected a total of five strikeouts. Starter Garrett Martin went four innings on the mound, giving up three earned runs while also striking out three.

The Booyah, now 5-5 on the season, travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set against the Rafters starting tomorrow at 6:35pm. Right-hander Aaron Winkler will make his first start of the year, after going three innings against Rockford on July 4th.

