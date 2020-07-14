Another Comeback Win Marks Seventh Straight for Willmar

(Willmar, M.N.)- The Willmar Stingers continue to find different ways to win completing another dramatic comeback win over Rochester Tuesday night.

The Stingers road a four-run seventh inning to their seventh straight win, taking the game from the Honkers 7-4.

Willmar jumped on the board early in the first. Jaxon Hallmark led off the inning with a triple, before Tyler Wilber drove him in on a ground ball to take a 1-0 lead.

The Stingers followed that up with two more runs in the second, first off an RBI single from Drey Dirksen, followed by an RBI triple off the bat of Hallmark, is second three-bagger of the game.

Rochester rallied with a run in the third, but the tide really turned in the fifth. Brody Barnum took a line drive off his leg in the third inning and did not return in the fifth. Landon Green came on in relief in the fourth, and, despite striking out five batters, came into the game without a real warm-up in the bullpen.

Rochester took advantage, scoring three runs in the fifth, including an RBI from Robert Moore and a two-RBI single from Bryce Matthews. Rochester leads 4-3.

After a scoreless sixth, the Stinger bats came alive with a rally in the seventh. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error before Griffin Cheney drove him in with a double down the third base line to tie the game. The next batter was Tyler Wilber and he delivered in a big way. Wilber jacked his first home run of the season to left field, driving in two runs to give Willmar the lead 6-4. The Stingers added one more run in the seventh on an RBI ground out from Ryan Johnson.

The Stinger bullpen held strong after that as Gavin Gorrell retired all six batters he faced, striking out five. Kyle Scott came in for the eighth inning and ultimately picked up the two-inning save, striking out Kyle Huckstorf to end the game.

Stinger pitchers struck out 17 batters in the contest, with five each from Barnum, Green, and Gorrell.

The Stingers extend their win streak to seven games and are now 9-2 overall in 2020. They wrap up their two game set with the Honkers Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05.

