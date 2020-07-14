Loggers Can't Claw out of Early Hole in 9-4 Loss to Rivets

LA CROSSE, Wis. - An early error by the La Crosse Loggers and a subsequent three-run home run by the Rockford Rivets helped set the stage for what would be a 9-4 loss for the home team on Monday night at Copeland Park.

The Rivets scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Clayton Nettleton was saddled with the loss for the Loggers (5-8), despite not surrendering an earned run. He pitched only one inning after hitting the 35-pitch plateau in the first inning.

Trey Harris (Crowder College) provided the offensive bright spots for La Crosse, finishing 2-for-3 with two home runs and all four RBI for the Loggers. Tanner O'Tremba (Arizona) and Jason Hodges (John A. Logan) collected the only other hits for La Crosse.

Loggers pitching did tally 16 strikeouts on the night, with relievers Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) and Chas Sagedahl (Dallas Baptist) each tallying four apiece. Matthew Boyer (Saint Louis) struck out three batters in his only inning of work, while Travis Weston (Boise State) and Graham Pauley (Duke) each struck out two in their single innings pitch.

The Loggers will host the Rivets once again on Tuesday night, with a 6:35 pm first pitch at Copeland Park.

