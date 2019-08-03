Rafters Announce 2019 Playoff Ticket Pricing

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters sit in first place in the division and are on the verge of clinching a 2019 Northwoods League playoff berth, the team announces ticket options for the upcoming postseason.

Current regular-season package holders can purchase postseason packages now and tickets will be made available to the general public on Wednesday Aug. 7 at 9:00 a.m. Packages for the 2019 playoffs guarantee a seat at all four potential games and will be sold through Aug. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids could potentially host up to four playoff contests at Historic Witter Field. Any tickets purchased for games that are not played will be credited toward 2020 ticket packages or the ticket holder will be provided a cash refund.

For package holders, playoff seats in the Solarus Founders Club are $105 and $85 without beer. Bleacher seat packages are $70 with benefits and $44 for a standard-reserved bleacher seat. For the general public, Solarus Founders Club box seats are $76 and tickets to the NWL Foundation Accessible Seating Deck are $48. Fans can get a reserved bleacher seat for $48 and a standing room only ticket for $44.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Rafters currently have a three-game lead on the second-place teams in the division and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is six. Single game tickets will go on sale when Wisconsin Rapids secures their spot in the Northwoods League postseason.

Fans can learn more about playoff ticket options and get their ticket to be a part of the Rafters late-season run by visiting Raftersbaseball.com, calling the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or stopping by historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

