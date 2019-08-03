Bombers Flounder against Fish

The Battle Creek Bombers allowed eight runs in the first two innings and fell to the Kenosha Kingfish 15-5 on Saturday night at C.O. Brown Stadium.

For the third consecutive game, Battle Creek allowed at least one run in the first inning. An error on newcomer Mac Graybill allowed two runs to score off of Battle Creek starter Blaine Parker. The biggest inning for Kenosha, though, came in the second inning. Twelve batters were sent to the plate for the Kingfish, and two wild pitches along with a Jake Cosgrove single broke the game open for Kenosha.

After Eliot Turnquist had a season-high 10 strikeouts one day ago against Battle Creek, Kenosha starter Anderson Strunk spun another good outing for the Kingfish. Strunk went 6.1 innings, allowing only two runs and striking out a season-high five. Strunk also retired eight consecutive batters the first time through the order after surrendering a leadoff single to Trace Peterson.

Six different Battle Creek pitchers toed the rubber in the game, which saw the most runs allowed by the Bombers all season long. Three, including Trace Peterson, Josh Sheck, and Mac Graybill, were position players. Eight different Kenosha Kingfish scored runs, and all nine reached base in some fashion. After Battle Creek won the first game of each of their last two series, they dropped the fourth consecutive matchup with the Kenosha Kingfish.

The Bombers made matters a bit closer in the bottom of the ninth inning, though. With the bases loaded, Kolby Johnson delivered a bases-clearing double down the left field line. Everyday catcher Drew Dyer completed the ninth inning though to give the Kingfish their 15th win of the second half. Kenosha came into Saturday's game as the only team with more wins already in the second half than in the first.

Battle Creek completes their home schedule on Sunday for a 1:05 first pitch in a rematch with the Kingfish.

