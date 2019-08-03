Roster Violation Changes Standings in Great Plains East Division
August 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - Due to a roster violation, the Duluth Huskies will have five wins removed from their second half record and they will be changed to losses. All other statistics for these games will remain intact except for the wins, loses and saves for the pitchers involved in these games. The opponents from these games will have their loses removed but they will not receive wins.
The games that will be changed are the following:
July 28 vs Waterloo
July 29 vs Waterloo
July 29 vs Waterloo
August 1 vs Eau Claire
August 2 vs Eau Claire
Due to these changes, here are the current second half standings in the Great Plains East Division.
Team W L PCT.
Eau Claire 15 11 0.577
La Crosse 15 13 0.536
Duluth 13 15 0.464
Waterloo 11 14 0.440
Thunder Bay 7 20 0.259
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2019
- Roster Violation Changes Standings in Great Plains East Division - Northwoods
- Rafters Announce 2019 Playoff Ticket Pricing - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Chinooks Topple Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Win with Back to Back Walk-Offs - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.