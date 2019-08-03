Roster Violation Changes Standings in Great Plains East Division

August 3, 2019 - Northwoods League





Rochester, Minn. - Due to a roster violation, the Duluth Huskies will have five wins removed from their second half record and they will be changed to losses. All other statistics for these games will remain intact except for the wins, loses and saves for the pitchers involved in these games. The opponents from these games will have their loses removed but they will not receive wins.

The games that will be changed are the following:

July 28 vs Waterloo

July 29 vs Waterloo

July 29 vs Waterloo

August 1 vs Eau Claire

August 2 vs Eau Claire

Due to these changes, here are the current second half standings in the Great Plains East Division.

Team W L PCT.

Eau Claire 15 11 0.577

La Crosse 15 13 0.536

Duluth 13 15 0.464

Waterloo 11 14 0.440

Thunder Bay 7 20 0.259

