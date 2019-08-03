Playoff Push Continues for Rafters against Kokomo

August 3, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - With the season winding down and the playoff race heating up, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (18-10) prepare for four-straight games against East Division opponents, starting with the Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-19) at home Saturday night.

The Rafters came back twice in Friday night's 8-2 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks to split the series. Wisconsin Rapids now has a three-game lead on Lakeshore and Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division standings. The Rafters magic number is now six.

Wisconsin Rapids and Kokomo have already played one series this season, with the Rafters winning both games on the road. The Jackrabbits are 10-19 in the second half and sit in fifth place in the Great Lakes East Division.

Nathan Hemmerling, who is 6-2 with a 2.09 ERA, is projected to make his 11thstart for Wisconsin Rapids tonight. The freshman right-hander will take on Matt Fiorni, who has a 9.00 ERA.

Wisconsin Rapids will close the two-game set with Kokomo at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, featuring a Fey Printing baseball card giveaway. The Rafters then hit the road for one game in Kenosha before the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.