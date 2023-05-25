Rafaela, Yorke Homer Leading Sea Dogs to 5th Straight Win

Portland, Maine - A pair of home runs propels the Portland Sea Dogs (28-13) to a 3-2 victory over New Hampshire (20-20) on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.

Through his first two starts at the Double-A level, RHP Grant Gambrell is sporting a 1.69 ERA over 8.2 innings. Gambrell allowed just one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four after pitching 4.2 innings in his first start at Hadlock Field.

New Hampshire took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a sacrifice fly by Zac Cook scored Miguel Hiraldo.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Nick Yorke blasted his sixth home run of the season over the Maine Monster. The solo home run put the Sea Dogs on the board and the score evened.

An RBI single by PK Morris in the top of the sixth inning put the Fisher Cats back on top, 2-1.

Ceddanne Rafaela launched a two-run home run to left field off the Maine Monster to put Portland on top for the first time in the bottom of the sixth, 3-2. The two-run blast was his second of the season.

Christian Koss recorded a multi-hit game after going two-for-three with a pair of singles.

Portland reliever RHP Ryan Miller (1-2, 4.58 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. RHP Ryan Fernandez (1) was awarded the save after pitching 1.0 perfect inning while walking one and striking out one. New Hampshire starter RHP Sem Robberse (0-4, 4.95 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 6.0 allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, May 26, 2023 to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for game three of a six-game series. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. New Hampshire will give the ball to RHP Chad Dallas (1-0, 0.00 ERA) while the arm for Portland has yet to be announced.

