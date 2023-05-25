May 25, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WALK IT OFF ON TUESDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cast 6-4 in walk off fashion on Tuesday night. After Stephen Scott's first home run of the game in the fifth inning, the Fisher Cats evened the score at one in the top of the sixth courtesy of a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Dylan Rock. New Hampshire scored three runs on just one hit in the top of the seventh. Two runs came across after a wild pitch and fielder's choice then an RBI single from Orelvis Martinez put New Hampshire on top, 4-1. In the bottom of the ninth, Phillip Sikes recorded a lead off single before stealing second. Back-to-back walks by Yorke and Rafaela loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly by Niko Kavadas scored Sikes. Nathan Hickey reached on a fielding error by the shortstop allowing Yorke to come home to score and Portland was within one run. Chase Meidroth then worked a walk. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Stephen Scott launched his second homer of the ballgame deep to right field and the Sea Dogs walked it off, 6-4.

STEPHEN SCOTT'S BIRTHDAY PARTY AT HADLOCK FIELD On his 26th birthday, Stephen Scott blasted two home runs including the three-run walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs. He now has five home runs this season for Portland.

LIU REMAINS LOCKED IN CJ Liu had another strong start for the Sea Dogs Tuesday night. He tossed 5.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking four and striking out eight, matching his season-high. In his last five starts, Liu is 3-1 with a 0.95 ERA. In that time, he has pitched 28.1 innings allowing three earned runs on 11 hits while walking 13 and striking out 32. Opponents are batting .121 against him.

SEA DOGS ENJOY TUESDAY NIGHT WALK OFFS Tuesday night's walk off victory was the third of the season for Portland. Their last walk off win came two weeks ago with a Chase Meidroth walk off single in his Double-A debut.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to Tuesday's game, RHP Joe Jones has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. With the drive this season, he was 3-0 with 3.86 ERA and in 16.1 innings, he allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits while walking five and striking out 20.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 2.5 games while New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently in third place, 6.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 25, 2015 - Carlos Asuaje hit two homers and drove in four runs, giving the Sea Dogs an 8-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field. Portland beat Aaron Nola for the second time on the season. Mike Augliera hurled seven scoreless for his second win of the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for Portland in his Hadlock Field debut for the Sea Dogs. He made his Double-A debut May 18th at Hartford and tossed 5.0 perfect innings until allowing leadoff home run in the sixth inning. Gambrell pitched 6.0 innings in his debut allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight. He matched season-high with eight strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.