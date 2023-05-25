Flying Squirrels to Host Summer Movie Series in the Outfield

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Summer Movie Series presented by Woodfin at The Diamond with three chances to watch movies at The Diamond, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Movies will be shown on the video board at The Diamond on Friday, June 30, Sunday, August 27 and Saturday, September 16. Admission is $10 per person (children ages three and younger are admitted free). Tickets are available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies.

The three-night movie series begins on Friday, June 30 with a showing of the classic Pixar film, "WALL-E." The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, August 27, the Flying Squirrels will host a showing of "The Goonies" at 7 p.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m.

The movie series concludes on Saturday, September 16 with "Encanto." The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Seating will be located on the field or in the first-base lower bowl. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows, but chairs will not be permitted.

Concessions will be available for the Summer Movie Series at the first-base lower stand on the stadium's concourse. No outside food and drinks are allowed. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted at the concession stands.

Parking for the Summer Movie Series will be available for free in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, located off Arthur Ashe Boulevard across from the bus station. All guests should enter the stadium through the right-field gate located near the Cross Timbers Roofing Party Pavilion.

Attendees are asked to apply any sunscreen and bug spray before entering the field.

Tickets and more information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

