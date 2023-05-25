Harrisburg Senators Top Reading Fightin Phils
May 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Summary
The Harrisburg Senators scored seven two-out runs in the ninth inning to stun the Reading Fightin Phils Thursday night at First Energy Stadium in Reading. Trailing 5-2 into the ninth inning, the Senators had three straight two out hits and four overall to drive in all seven runs. The win was the third of the series for the Senators and fifth overall.
The Big Play
Trailing 5-2 in the ninth inning, the first two Senators reached to put runners at second and third with no outs. But the next two hitters for the Senators both made an out bringing Donovan Casey to the plate. Casey worked a full count then walked to load the bases. Frankie Tostado followed with a two-run single, and the Senators were off and running.
On Capitol Hill
Alemao Hernandez started and allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings of work. He allowed a three-run home run, struck out five and faced 25 batters.
Reid Schaller tossed a scoreless inning and struck out three.
Garvin Alston allowed a run in one inning of work.
Tyler Beck earned the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning.
Jack Sinclair worked a perfect ninth inning to finish off Reading.
With the Gavel
Blake Rutherford went 4-for-5 and scored a run.
Jackson Cluff had three hits including two doubles, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Donovan Casey had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Filibusters
The seven runs in the ninth inning were a season-high for the Senators... All nine Senators batters scored a run in the game and had at least one hit... The 15 hits were a season high.
On the Docket
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game four of their six-game series at First Energy Stadium in Reading Friday at 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:30 p.m.
