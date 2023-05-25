Ruiz's Walk-Off, Chacin's Strong Start Lead Ponies over Richmond

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Agustin Ruiz ripped a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field, which drove in Jose Peroza from third to knock down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Peroza led off the bottom of the ninth with a double into right-center field. The next batter, Luke Ritter, placed down a sacrifice bunt to move Peroza to third base and Ruiz followed with the game-winning RBI.

Jose Chacin made the start for Binghamton and tied a season-high with six innings pitched. He struck out a season-high seven batters without allowing a run or a walk. Chacin allowed just four hits over his six shutout frames.

Binghamton got the scoring started with a solo home run from Matt O'Neill in the third inning. The Ponies took a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning, but Richmond's (21-20) Brady Whalen hit a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the frame to continue the game.

Binghamton rallied in the bottom of the ninth, as three hitters came to the plate. Evan Gates tossed just eight pitches in the inning before the Ponies were able to claim their third walk-off win of the year.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Flying Squirrels on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton is now 3-0 in games that have ended in walk-off fashion this season...O'Neill's home run was his second of the game...Tanner Murphy picked up his fourth hit of the series with a single...Joe Suozzi reached base twice in his first-career start at the Double-A level...Marcel Rentería threw two scoreless frames in relief.

