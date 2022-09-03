Radcliff, Baker Win Phillies Monthly Awards

September 3, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Jersey Shore outfielder Baron Radcliff and Reading right-hander Andrew Baker have been named Phillies Minor League Hitter and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for August.

Radcliff, 23, posted a .347/.430/.733 slash line (1.163 OPS), going 26-for-75 with three doubles, one triple, eight homers, 24 RBI, 12 runs and 11 walks in 23 games last month with high-A Jersey Shore. The left-handed slugger hit five home runs in a four-game span from Aug. 26-30, which included two multi-homer games: Aug. 26 vs Brooklyn and Aug. 30 at Hudson Valley. Among all South Atlantic League players in August, he finished first in slugging percentage (min. 50 PA), tied for second in home runs and tied for third in RBI. The 6-foot-4 Georgia Tech product was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The 22-year-old Baker, who was recently promoted to double-A Reading, posted a 1.88 ERA (3 ER, 14.1 IP) in 11 relief appearances last month between Jersey Shore (10) and Reading (1). During August, he combined to hold opponents to a .185 batting average (10-54) with two extra-base hits (both doubles) and four walks. He also struck out 39.7 percent of the batters he faced (23-58). The 6-foot-3 righty ended last month riding a 10.1-inning streak with no earned runs allowed, which began on Aug. 12. Baker, who was born in Alabama, was selected by the Phillies in the 11th round of last year's MLB Draft.

Note: Radcliff and Baker were the last two guests on the official BlueClaws podcast, Hook Line & Splitter.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.