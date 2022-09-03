Hoppers' Domingo Gonzalez Picks up Ninth Win

GREENSBORO â Ernny Ordoñez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Domingo Gonzalez picked up his team-leading ninth win of the season as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 7-1 at First National Bank Field on Friday night.

Domingo Gonzalez (9-3) walked none and struck out five in four fine innings of relief. He ranks third in the South Atlantic League in victories this season, working as both a starter and reliever. Gonzalez has struck out 98 in 99â  innings of work.

Abrahan Gutierrez and Jackson Glenn both finished 2-for-4 with doubles and RBIs for the Hoppers, who evened the season series in the "Battle of I-40" rivalry at 11-11 with two more games remaining.

Jacob Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI.

Right-hander Valentin Linarez, who was promoted from Class-A Bradenton on Aug. 23, made his second start for the Hoppers and worked three shutout innings. Linarez his struck out seven in 7â  innings in two games with Greensboro, holding opponents to an .087 batting average and compiling a 2.35 ERA.

