Spain Shines, Braves Drop Fourth Straight

ROME, GA - Dylan Spain took to the mound on Saturday night as the Braves and Drive met for game five of six inside AdventHealth Stadium, the last Saturday home contest for Rome.

In what would be just his sixth start in Rome this season, Spain would face the Greenville Drive for the fifth time in 2022. Spain would get to work early and turn in a solid performance before being tagged for two runs. A throwing error from Tyler Tolve would allow the Drive to get on the board first, then a triple from Marcelo Mayer would drive in the Drive's second run of the night, putting Greenville ahead two runs to none.

Spain would end the night with a final line of five hits, two earned runs, one walk, and seven strike outs over four and two thirds of an inning.

Miguel Pena would be the first man out of the 'pen for the Braves, and would allow the Drive to extend the lead by surrendering a home run to the red-hot Nathan Hickey.

The Braves would only trail by three headed into the top of the ninth before a Gilberto Jimenez single, an Alex Erro double, a Nick Yorke single, a Marcelo Mayer double, and a Matthew Lugo single would plate five runs for the Drive.

The Braves would fall by a final score of eight runs to none on Saturday night, marking the first time the Rome club has been shut out in a contest all season. The Rome Braves are the final team across all levels of professional baseball to score zero runs in 2022.

The 2022 regular season at AdventHealth Stadium wraps up on Sunday as the Drive and Braves square off one final time in a series finale.

Jose Montilla is scheduled to start for the Braves.

