Quintero's Grand Slam, Career Night Power Clingstones Past Biloxi 8-3
April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS - Geraldo Quintero cranked a first inning grand slam to get the Columbus Clingstones (4-3) off on the right foot and finished with 5 RBIs in a career night that sent Columbus to an 8-3 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-7) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Clingstones now have a winning record for the first time in club history.
Decisive Plays: Quintero's first inning grand slam home run (1) launched Columbus in front 4-0. A three-run double by Eric Brown Jr. in the fifth inning pushed Biloxi to within two runs. Seeking insurance in the ninth, Quintero drew a bases-loaded RBI walk and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled in a pair to make it 8-3.
Key Contributors: Quintero (1-for-3, HR, 5 RBI) and Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-5, 2 RBI) drove the majority of the offense for Columbus. Starting pitcher Ian Mejia (Win, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) opened the game with four scoreless innings while Jake McSteen and Elison Joseph combined for 4.0-shutout innings of relief. For Biloxi, Brown Jr. tallied all three RBIs with his double in the fifth inning and Josh Maciejewski tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.
Noteworthy: Quintero crushed the second grand slam of his career and first since September 7, 2022, with Rome. The Clingstones bullpen lowered its season ERA to 2.22, the best in the Southern League. Carlos Rodriguez extended his season-opening hit streak to seven games, going 2-for-4.
Next Game (Sunday, April 13): Columbus at Biloxi, 2:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 3.00 ERA) starts for Columbus opposed by RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Shuckers in a rematch of Tuesday night's game. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Trash Pandas Pitchers Strike out 17, But Fall to Smokies on Saturday - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Barons Win Game 2 of Doubleheader on Saturday - Birmingham Barons
- Quintero's Grand Slam, Career Night Power Clingstones Past Biloxi 8-3 - Columbus Clingstones
- Alderman's Bombs Power Wahoos to 10-5 Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Brown Extends Hit Streak to 7 in Shuckers' Loss - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Homer Three Times, Fall to Blue Wahoos 10-5 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces over $10,000 in Donations to Various Local Disability Groups - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game Info: Saturday, April 12 vs. Knoxville - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Place Woessner on 7-Day IL, Fitzpatrick Promoted from High-A - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Win in Extra Innings against Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clingstones Stories
- Quintero's Grand Slam, Career Night Power Clingstones Past Biloxi 8-3
- Kilpatrick Jr. Records 4 Stolen Bases as Clingstones Blaze Their Way to 7-2 Win
- Workinger's Grand Slam Lifts Columbus to 5-2 Win over Biloxi
- Burkhalter Impresses in Debut, But Biloxi Rallies Late to Defeat Columbus 3-1
- Clingstones Erase Six-Run Deficit for First Win in Club History