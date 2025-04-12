Quintero's Grand Slam, Career Night Power Clingstones Past Biloxi 8-3

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS - Geraldo Quintero cranked a first inning grand slam to get the Columbus Clingstones (4-3) off on the right foot and finished with 5 RBIs in a career night that sent Columbus to an 8-3 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-7) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. The Clingstones now have a winning record for the first time in club history.

Decisive Plays: Quintero's first inning grand slam home run (1) launched Columbus in front 4-0. A three-run double by Eric Brown Jr. in the fifth inning pushed Biloxi to within two runs. Seeking insurance in the ninth, Quintero drew a bases-loaded RBI walk and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled in a pair to make it 8-3.

Key Contributors: Quintero (1-for-3, HR, 5 RBI) and Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-5, 2 RBI) drove the majority of the offense for Columbus. Starting pitcher Ian Mejia (Win, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) opened the game with four scoreless innings while Jake McSteen and Elison Joseph combined for 4.0-shutout innings of relief. For Biloxi, Brown Jr. tallied all three RBIs with his double in the fifth inning and Josh Maciejewski tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Noteworthy: Quintero crushed the second grand slam of his career and first since September 7, 2022, with Rome. The Clingstones bullpen lowered its season ERA to 2.22, the best in the Southern League. Carlos Rodriguez extended his season-opening hit streak to seven games, going 2-for-4.

Next Game (Sunday, April 13): Columbus at Biloxi, 2:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 3.00 ERA) starts for Columbus opposed by RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Shuckers in a rematch of Tuesday night's game. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.