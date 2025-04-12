Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces over $10,000 in Donations to Various Local Disability Groups

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $10,000 donation to various local disability groups across the Gulf Coast. Throughout the past week, the Shuckers have been involved in a number of different activities, including a sensory rodeo with Mississippi Gulf Coast Rodeo and a wiffle ball game with the team. The donation value of all events surpassed $10,000.

The Shuckers helped support a Sensory Rodeo alongside Mississippi Heros and PRCA on Saturday, April 12. The event was part of the inaugural Pro Rodeo Event at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

"It's been a great start to our 2025 season and Heart of a Shucker initiative to work with these groups," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "To see the joy on their faces and to see the memories being made is worth more than any dollar figure. Our players, staff, and partners have been awesome and made an incredible impact."

