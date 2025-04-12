Shuckers Place Woessner on 7-Day IL, Fitzpatrick Promoted from High-A

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Tyler Woessner has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of April 11 and LHP Brian Fitzpatrick has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 26 players. Fitzpatrick has been assigned No. 46.

Fitzpatrick, who is set to make his Double-A debut, had a 2.76 ERA across 22 appearances and 7 starts with High-A Wisconsin. This season, Fitzpatrick has 6 strikeouts over 4.2 innings and 2 appearances.

