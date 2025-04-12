Biscuits Homer Three Times, Fall to Blue Wahoos 10-5
April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - In a game with six combined homers, the Montgomery Biscuits (4-3) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-2) 10-5 on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Pensacola homered twice in a five-run first inning and held the lead throughout the game. Kemp Alderman notched five RBI in a two-homer performance.
Brayden Taylor plated the first run for the Biscuits with a solo shot off the right-field scoreboard. Cooper Kinney homered for the second time in the series in the sixth inning. The second baseman sent a ball out to right field to make it 6-3.
In the eighth, Brock Jones lifted a ball to inside the foul pole in right field for his first Double-A home run. The two-run blast made it 7-5. Pensacola added three runs in the bottom of the inning to run away with the win.
The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Orlando Ortiz-Mayr is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 1:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, Bally Live, and MLB At Bat.
