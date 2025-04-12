Brown Extends Hit Streak to 7 in Shuckers' Loss

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - A first-inning grand slam from Geraldo Quintero and three ninth inning runs proved to be the difference in an 8-3 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (1-7) against the Columbus Clingstones (4-3) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. The game marked the first of three the Shuckers will play as the Biloxi King Cakes in 2025.

The Clingstones took an early advantage after four walks and a double play in the first had the bases loaded with two outs for Geraldo Quintero, who smashed a grand slam to left for a 4-0 lead. The Clingstones made it 5-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Cal Conley.

In the fifth, the Shuckers struck back with a bases-loaded three RBI double from Eric Brown Jr. off the wall in left-center, making it 5-3. The double, Brown's third of the season, extended his hit streak to seven consecutive games, the longest by a Shucker this season. The Shuckers threatened in the sixth, seventh and eighth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but the Clingstones bullpen held strong, keeping the game at 5-3. In the ninth, the Clingstones made it 8-3 with an RBI single from Geraldo Quintero and a two-RBI single from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. Ian Mejia (1-0) earned the win while Nate Peterson (0-2) took the loss. Elison Joseph, who struck out four of the final five outs, picked up his first save of the season.

The six-game series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Abdiel Mendoza (0-0, 0.00) is set to start for the Shuckers against Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 3.00) for the Clingstones. The homestand rounds out with Fun Day Sunday at the ballpark. Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can also stay after the game for catch on the field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

