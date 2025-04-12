Barons Win Game 2 of Doubleheader on Saturday

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







After a 4-1 walkoff loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in Game 1, the Birmingham Barons won 3-2 in Game 2 before 3,225 at AT&T Field on Saturday night. A Michael Turner RBI single gave the Barons the lead in the top of the fifth inning for the one run road win.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched .2 innings, giving up two hits, two earned runs, two walks with two strikeouts. Andrew Dalquest pitched 2.1 innings and gave up only two walks. Jordan Mikel (1-0, 0.00) pitched three innings for the win in relief. He gave up only one walk with three strikeouts. LHP Gil Luna gets the final three outs for his first save of the season.

In the top of the first inning, Jacob Gonzalez walked, and Wilfred Veras singled on a ground ball to center. Mario Camilletti RBI single scored Gonzalez, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. The Lookouts scored on RBI singles by Ruben Ibarra and Austin Hendrick. The Lookouts took a 2-1 lead.

The Barons came right back when Shawn Goosenberg doubled to center field. Jason Matthews had an infield hit to put runners on the corners with no outs. Rikuu Nishida singled to right field, scoring Goosenberg.

In the top of the fifth inning, DJ Gladney walked, and Wilfred Veras singled to right field. Turner had an infield single, scoring Gladney, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead. Enough for the Barons' bullpen to hold the lead.

Veras had two hits, raising his average to .308 on the season. Turner had two more hits, hitting .455 on the season. Also, Nishida had two hits and is hitting .364 on the season. William Bergolla had his fourth stolen base of the season. With the win, the Barons lead the series three games to two and will play the last game Sunday at 1:15 pm (CDT).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.