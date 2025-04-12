Barons Win in Extra Innings against Lookouts

April 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

An RBI double by outfielder DJ Gladney in the 11th inning gave the Birmingham Barons the lead as they went on to win against the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-1 before 3,217 at AT&T Field on Friday night. Barons' pitching was outstanding as the Lookouts scored only an unearned run in the win.

Starting pitcher RHP Grant Taylor started the game, going three innings and only giving up one hit, no earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts on a cold and windy day in Chattanooga. LHP Tyler Schweitzer pitched most of the game, going five innings, giving up only two hits, one run, no unearned runs, a walk, and eight strikeouts in relief. RHP RHP Tyler Davis pitched an inning with a strikeout. Winning pitcher RHP Jarold Rosado (1-0, 6.00) gets the win, going one inning and giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with a strikeout. RHP Zach Franklin closed the game out with his first save, going one inning and two strikeouts.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the fourth inning. William Bergolla walked, stole second base (3), advanced to third base on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gladney to left field. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Dominic Pitelli tripled on a line drive to left field, scoring Austin Callahan, and the game was tied at 1-1.

The RBI double by Gladney scored Bergolla to start the 11th inning for the Barons scoring. Wilfred Veras followed with a triple to center field scoring Gladney and a wild pitch scored Veras and the Barons took the 4-1 lead.

