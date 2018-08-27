Quakes Throttle Inland Empire for Record-Setting Win

Inland Empire, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes set a team record on Sunday evening, as they crushed Inland Empire by a score of 16-5 to win their 81st game of the year, the most wins in a single season in franchise history.

A pair of seven-run innings did the trick for Rancho, as five players had multi-hit and multi-RBI games.

Leading 1-0 in the fourth, the Quakes opened things up by scoring seven times to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Jared Walker opened the inning with a two-run double against 66ers starter Erik Manoah (2-11), while Carlos Rincon capped the frame with a three-run double.

After a Jordan Zimmerman homer put Inland Empire on the board in the fourth, the Quakes went to work again in the sixth, plating seven more. Cristian Santana and Hamlet Marte both knocked in two, helping the Quakes build a 15-1 lead.

Wills Montgomerie pitched well, allowing one run over four innings before giving way to eventual winner Parker Curry (7-2), who tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

The previous record for wins in a season was 80, back in 2011, during the Quakes' first year of affiliation with the Dodgers.

Rancho (81-61, 46-16) is now 30 games over .500 for the first time in history. On Monday, they look to complete the four-game sweep in San Bernardino, sending Julio Urias (0-0) to the bump, opposite Inland Empire right-hander Simon Mathews (4-5). Game time from San Manuel Stadium will be 7:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Friday, hosting Inland Empire as part of a four-game home stand. Friday is Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, featuring one dollar hot dogs, one dollar Pepsi products and one dollar ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

