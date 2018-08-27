Giants Drop Third Straight to Modesto

MODESTO, CA - The San Jose Giants were unable to hold a four-run lead on Sunday night in a 7-5 loss to the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Modesto's Evan White delivered a game-tying two-RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch as the Nuts posted their third straight victory over the Giants to open the series. The loss was San Jose's fourth in a row overall and officially eliminated the Giants (56-76 overall, 22-40 second half) from playoff contention.

Gio Brusa (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) smacked his team-leading 19th home run of the season while Wander Franco (2-for-4, 2B) added a pair of hits, including his league-leading 38th double, for San Jose at the plate.

The Giants jumped out early scoring three times in the top of the first against Nuts starter Reggie McClain. Heath Quinn started the rally with a one-out single before Franco laced an RBI double into the left field corner. Brusa was up next and he launched a towering two-run home run down the right field line for a 3-0 San Jose advantage.

The Giants extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth when Johneshwy Fargas singled, stole second, moved to third when the throw bounced into center and scored on Chris Corbett's single to left.

DJ Myers started on the mound for San Jose and began his night with three scoreless innings retiring nine out of the first ten Modesto batters that came to the plate. The Nuts though would breakthrough for three runs in the bottom of the fourth against Myers to pull within 4-3. Jordan Cowan began the inning with a bunt single before White doubled to put runners on second and third. After Luis Liberato struck out, Nick Zammarelli and Joe Rizzo produced back-to-back RBI singles. A Jack Larsen single followed to load the bases before Nick Thurman grounded out to plate the third run of the inning. Myers though with the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position induced Beau Branton to groundout ending the inning. Myers then cruised through the fifth and sixth with no hits allowed to maintain the one-run advantage.

The Giants increased their lead to 5-3 with a single tally in the top of the seventh. Bryce Johnson drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Then with two down, Brusa's grounder to shortstop was misplayed by Kevin Santa for an error allowing Johnson to score from second.

Sandro Cabrera was then summoned from the San Jose bullpen to begin the bottom of the seventh and the reliever would run into trouble. Branton walked with one out to start the rally before Santa beat out a roller to second for an infield single. Cabrera came back to strikeout Cowan for the second out, but White then stepped to the plate and drilled a triple into the left field corner. The hit easily scored both Branton and Santa tying the game 5-5. Then with the next batter, Liberato, at the plate, Cabrera uncorked a wild pitch allowing White to score giving Modesto their first lead of the night.

After the Giants went down 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth, the Nuts plated an insurance run in the bottom of the inning Three straight singles from Zammarelli, Rizzo and Larsen off Cabrera to start the inning produced a run for Modesto extending their lead to 7-5.

Nuts closer Jack Anderson then induced three straight groundouts in a five-pitch top of the ninth to slam the door.

Spencer Herrmann (2-0) picked-up the win out of the bullpen for Modesto after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Herrmann, who didn't allow a hit during his stint on the mound, recorded the final out of the top of the seventh before setting down the side in order in the eighth. Anderson collected his second save of the year. San Jose did not record a hit in the contest after Kelvin Beltre's leadoff single in the top of the sixth.

Cabrera (6-5) surrendered four runs (all earned) on five hits over an inning-plus of relief to take the loss.

Notes

* The Giants will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002-03. Eight games remain in the regular season.

* San Jose's current four-game losing streak immediately followed a season-high tying four-game winning streak.

* The Nuts out-hit the Giants 11-8 on Sunday.

* Brusa's home run was his 36th career with San Jose - tied for fourth in team history (Travis Ishikawa, Angel Villalona).

* Myers worked a season-high tying six innings with three runs (all earned) allowed. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five during his 91-pitch outing.

* The Giants lost for a league-high 14th time when leading after six innings. San Jose suffered their league-leading 25th blown save.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts conclude their four-game series on Monday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field scheduled for 7:05 PM. John Gavin (1-2, 4.82 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Modesto is expected to counter with Nick Wells (5-4, 6.00 ERA). The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM.

