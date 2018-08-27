Evan Stays White Hot in 7-5 Win

Modesto, CA. - Evan White powered the Modesto Nuts come-from-behind 7-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

With their third straight win, the Nuts (57-75; 28-34) move a game out of first place with eight games to go.

The Giants (56-76; 22-40) opened up a four-run lead against the Nuts in the first four inning. In the first, Wander Franco doubled home a run before Gio Brusa launched a two-run homer against starter Reggie McClain. In the fourth, Johneshwy Fargas started the inning with a single before he stole second and scored on another single.

McClain worked five innings with four runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

Giants starter DJ Myers allowed just one hit in the first three innings before the Nuts got on the board in the fourth. Jordan Cowan started with a bunt single before Evan White doubled, the second of his three hits. Nick Zammarelli and Joe Rizzo recorded back-to-back RBI singles before a RBI groundout by Nick Thurman.

Myers left the game in line for the win after six innings allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Nuts completed their comeback against Sandro Cabrera (L, 6-5) in the seventh inning. Beau Branton walked with one out before Kevin Santa reached on an infield single. White tripled them both home to tie the game. He scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Jack Anderson (S, 1/6) made quick work of the Giants in the ninth inducing three straight groundouts.

Spencer Herrmann (W, 2-0) worked 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen with a pair of strikeouts.

The Nuts go for the sweep against the Giants on Monday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

