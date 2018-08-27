10th Inning Surge Takes Ports to 11-3 Win

VISALIA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports enjoyed their biggest inning of the season at a key moment on Sunday night at Recreation Ballpark. The Boys of Banner Island plated nine runs in the top of the 10th inning to surge past the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 11-3 and earn their first win of the four-game set.

Prior to their massive 10th inning, Stockton's offense came exclusively from Greg Deichmann, who had the first multi-homer game of his career. Deichmann's first homer came to lead off the third inning off Rawhide starter Connor Grey to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Ports starter Kyle Friedrichs retired the first five batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles in the second. After the back-to-back singles, Friedrichs would go on to retire the next nine batters in succession.

Visalia's first run and the only run allowed by Friedrichs came on a solo home run from Jazz Chisholm in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 1-1. It was the lone blemish for Friedrichs who worked seven innings for a second straight outing, allowing four hits while striking out six.

Stockton took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning on Deichmann's second homer of the game, this one coming off Rawhide reliever Breckin Williams. It was the only run allowed by Williams in two innings of work.

Andrew Tomasovich took over for Friedrichs in the eighth and hit Adam Walton to open the frame. Two batters later, Tomasovich walked Camden Duzenack and would be lifted after getting the second out in the inning for Trey Cochran-Gill (1-1). Cochran-Gill, coming in with runners at the corners and two outs, got Daulton Varsho to hit a ground ball to the shortstop Edwin Diaz who had the ball carom off his chest and to his left, an error that allowed Walton to score the tying run. The run was unearned and charged to Tomasovich.

Cochran-Gill would go on to set down the next four batters he faced and go on to pick up the win.

Jason Creasy (0-1) took over for Visalia in the ninth and set the side down in order. Creasy would go on to work into the 10th and issue a walk to Collin Theroux that put two aboard with nobody out. After Trace Loehr bunted a two-strike pitch foul to strike out, Stockton ripped off four straight hits. Chase Calabuig singled to left to score Brallan Perez and put the Ports in front 3-2. Luke Persico followed with an RBI single, Viosergy Rosa hit a two-run double to left and Sandber Pimentel lined an RBI single to right to make it a 7-2 contest. Diaz came up next and reached on an error committed by third baseman Ramon Hernandez, allowing another run to score and making it an 8-2 Stockton lead.

Following the error, Creasy was lifted for Robby Sexton. After Sexton recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning, he gave up an RBI single to Perez, followed by a three-run homer to Theroux that ballooned the Stockton lead to 11-2.

Creasy would suffer the loss, going 1 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out three. Sexton was charged with two runs and allowed two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Jake Bray took over in the last of the 10th for Stockton and gave up a two-out RBI single to Duzenack but got Chisholm to fly out to left to end the ballgame.

The Ports and Rawhide wrap up their four-game set with a matinee on Monday morning at Recreation Ballpark. Xavier Altamirano (4-5, 6.38 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Cole Stapler (0-6, 4.74 ERA). First pitch is set for 11 a.m. PDT.

