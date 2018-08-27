Quakes Down 66ers 9-6 in Series Opener

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped their series opener to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 9-6 in a game that featured five homers between the two clubs. The Sixers loss coupled with Lancaster's comeback win over Lake Elsinore dropped Inland Empire (65-65, 32-28) one game out of the playoffs with ten left on the schedule.

The Quakes got to Sixers starter Michael Santos (0-1) in the first when Carlos Rincon smashed a two-run homer, his 11th in just 21 Cal League games. Inland Empire got a run in the home half of the first against Leo Crawford (7-0) on Jonah Todd's sac fly. The Quakes (79-51, 44-16) eventually boosted their lead to 7-1 by the top of the fourth aided by Omar Estevez' 14th homer and Donovan Casey's fifth round-tripper. Estevez extended his hitting-streak to 15-games with his long-ball. Inland Empire chiseled into the lead against when Zane Gurwitz blasted a two-run homer, his first, in the bottom of the fourth making it 7-3. After the Quakes made it 9-3 in the sixth but Franklin Navarro belted a solo shot to left in against reliever Jordan Sheffield making it 9-4. In the eighth the Sixers got RBI singles from Jonah Todd and Gurwitz making in 9-6 but got no closer. Michael Boyle tossed a clean ninth to earn his sixth save for the Quakes. Travis Herrin faced six batters in two innings with two Ks in his Cal League debut for the 66ers. The Quakes improved to 16-7 versus Inland Empire in 2018.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

