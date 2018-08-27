Lancaster Wins Game, Series Over Storm

LANCASTER, Calif. - Lake Elsinore scored three first-inning runs, but that was it for the Storm as the JetHawks won, 6-3, in the series finale Monday night at The Hangar. Antonio Santos started and worked into the seventh on the mound in the victory.

Santos (4-2) struggled at the outset, giving up three runs in the first inning. Lake Elsinore (29-34, 63-70) went in front, 3-0, but failed to score the rest of the way against Santos and a pair of Lancaster relievers.

Lancaster (35-28, 68-65) tied the game in the fourth inning. Colton Welker and Tyler Nevin reached to begin the inning, and Alan Trejo hit a three-run home run to even the score. Trejo drove in four of Lancaster's six runs Monday, adding an RBI double in the eighth inning as well.

The JetHawks went in front, 5-3, thanks to a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Lake Elsinore's Bryan Mitchell (1-3) committed a throwing error to allow the first run to score. Colton Welker brought home another with a sacrifice fly.

Santos rebounded nicely after his early struggles. He worked into the seventh inning to pick up the win. Jairo Diaz got the next four outs, and Justin Lawrence pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save. The three pitchers combined to retire the final 17 hitters. Lake Elsinore did not have anyone on base after a Luis Guzman walk in the fourth inning.

The JetHawks took three of four from the Storm in the team's final homestand of the regular season. Rancho Cucamonga comes to town for a three-game series starting Tuesday, in what could be a playoff preview.

It's the final series between the JetHawks and Quakes in the regular season. Matt Dennis (7-12) starts the opener against Rancho's Max Gamboa (3-1). First pitch from The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

