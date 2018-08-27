Quakes Rumble over 66ers 16-5

August 27, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 16-5 on Sunday as the Sixers matched a season-worst in runs allowed and set a new mark season-mark for walks issued with a 11. The Quakes (81-51, 46-16) set a new franchise record for victories in a season and can complete a four-game sweep of Inland Empire on Monday.

The Quakes and Sixers were scoreless until one out in the second inning when Donovan Casey's sac fly brought home Cristian Santana, who had doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch by 66ers starter Erik Manoah (2-11). The 1.1 innings of tied baseball marked the longest time in the series that Inland Empire (65-67, 32-30) had not trailed. The Quakes unloaded aided by five walks as well as a two-run triple from Jared Walker, two-run double from Omar Estevez and a three-run double from Carlos Rincon as part of a seven-run fourth inning. Estevez' hit streak now stands at 17-games. The Sixers got a run in the bottom of the fourth when Jordan Zimmerman launched a solo homer to left off Wills Montgomerie making it 8-1. It was Zimmerman's tenth dinger of the year and was the only hit the Sixers had until the ninth. The Quakes erupted for another seven-run frame in the sixth making it 15-1. Trailing 16-1 entering the home half of the ninth the Sixers did score four runs collecting RBI singles from Torii Hunter Jr., David MacKinnon and Zimmerman. Parker Curry (7-2) was credited with the win out of pen tossing two no-hit frames with five Ks. The teams combined to walk 18 batters, hit five, throw nine wild pitches and the Sixers used two position players on the mound in INF Cole Taylor who left the game after being struck in the back with a liner and OF DJ Jenkins who retired all three batters he faced including a strikeout.

The series concludes Monday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

