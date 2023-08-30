Quakes' Bats Too Much as Ports Struggle in Opener

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports were overpowered Tuesday night against the Quakes allowing three home runs as Rancho Cucamonga slugged their way to a 11-3 victory over Stockton in the series opener at Banner Island Ballpark.

Sha (0-1) gave up five runs, all earned, in his four innings of work along with a strikeout and a walk.

Will Simpson led the Ports with a 3-4 night, including a solo home run (3) for his third of the season. He was the only Port with a multi-hit night.

Rancho Cucamonga had home runs from Jose Izarra in the fourth, Luis Rodriguez in the sixth, and Thayron Liranzo in the seventh. They would break the game open in sixth with two runs and one in the seventh off of Franyelson Rodriguez and three more in the eighth of Yunior Tur of the Ports.

Quakes starting pitcher Christian Romero went six innings giving up seven hits and three runs while striking five.

The Ports will send lefty Eduardo Rivera (1-6) against the Quakes Chris Campos (5-5) on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled at 7:05pm.

