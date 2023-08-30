Giants Blanked by Storm, Losing Streak at Seven

The San Jose Giants opened their final road trip of the regular season with a 1-0 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night at The Diamond. A sixth-inning RBI double from Lake Elsinore's Nick Vogt produced the only run of the contest as the Giants were shutout for the first time since July 9. The defeat extended San Jose's (63-58 overall, 23-32 second half) losing streak to a season-high seven games.

Manuel Mercedes was outstanding in his start for the Giants tossing five scoreless innings. The right-hander, who is tops on the club with 101 2/3 innings pitched this season and ranks among the California League leaders in ERA (3.55), allowed three hits on Tuesday with one walk and three strikeouts during his 61-pitch outing.

San Jose mustered only two hits - both singles - in the loss. Diego Velasquez singled with one out in the top of the first and promptly stole second, but was stranded in scoring position after Bryce Eldridge grounded out and Charlie Szykowny lined out. Turner Hill produced the other Giants hit with a two-out single in the top of the third.

With the game still scoreless, San Jose threatened in the fifth as Cole Foster reached on an error and Quinn McDaniel walked to put runners on first and second with none out. However, Luke Shilger struck out and P.J. Hilson popped out to shortstop with Foster doubled-off at second on the play to abruptly end the inning.

Julio Rodriguez relieved Mercedes to begin the bottom of the sixth and saw the Storm rally for the game's only run. A walk to Homer Bush Jr. started the inning for the Lake Elsinore. Back-to-back groundouts then advanced Bush Jr. to third before the clean-up hitter Vogt smacked an RBI double to the fence in right center giving the Storm a 1-0 lead.

The Giants were set down 1-2-3 in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Facing Lake Elsinore closer Ruben Galindo in the top of the ninth, Velasquez worked a one-out walk to snap a streak of 12 straight San Jose hitters retired. Galindo though came back to strikeout Eldridge and set down Szykowny on a groundout to end the game.

Storm starter Miguel Mendez pitched five scoreless innings with two hits allowed, two walks and four strikeouts. Four Lake Elsinore relievers then combined on four hitless innings with Galindo notching his fourth save of the year.

The game featured a total of only six hits (Storm 4, Giants 2). The two teams were a combined 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position (Lake Elsinore 1-for-8, San Jose 0-for-4) with Vogt's RBI double marking the only hit. Tuesday's game was played in only one hour and 52 minutes.

The current slide is the Giants' longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in July 2018.

Manuel Mercedes threw five scoreless innings in his start on Tuesday night

The Giants continue their series in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday evening with first pitch at The Diamond set for 6:05 PM. Joe Ross is scheduled to make his second rehab start for San Jose. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

