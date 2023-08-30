A Trio of Triples Trip up Grizzlies in 8-3 Setback to Rawhide

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (72-49, 36-19) were beaten by the Visalia Rawhide (48-73, 25-30) 8-3 Tuesday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno fell to 36-19 (.655) in the second half, 39-20 (.661) in their last 59 games and 49-23 (.681) in their last 72 contests. The Grizzlies dropped to 39-10 all-time against the Rawhide (4-3 this year) and 49-12 when scoring first. Fresno moved to 0-5 when tied after six innings and 11-11 in the first game of a series (5-7 on the road). The Grizzlies hold a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 11 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

In the top of the first, Fresno grabbed a 2-0 lead after a Dyan Jorge RBI single and Aidan Longwell force out. It was Longwell's Grizzlies debut. Visalia tied the game at two in the bottom of the first when Kristian Robinson laced a triple to right and David Martin spanked a double also to right. In the fifth, Jake Snider led off the frame with a rocket triple down the left field line. Snider waltzed home on a Cole Carrigg RBI single to right. An inning later, the Rawhide knotted the contest at three with a Jose Fernandez RBI single to left. Visalia never looked back, scoring five more runs in the seventh and eighth frames. Jansel Luis roped a triple to center, adding Riquelmin Cabral. Then, Cristopher Torin yielded Luis with a single to center. In the eighth, Cabral put the finishing touches on the triumph with a bases-clearing, three-RBI triple.

The Grizzlies pitching staff allowed eight runs (five earned) on 12 hits. Gabriel Barbosa picked up a no-decision after five and two-thirds innings of work. Barbosa struck out three. Braxton Hyde (3-2) suffered the loss in relief. Rawhide righty Casey Anderson tossed two frames before the bullpen took over. Alec Baker and Jacob Steinmetz (1-9, first professional win) combined for seven innings of one-run ball. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Cole Carrigg (1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- LF Jake Snider (1-2, 3B, R, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-4, 2B, RBI, CS)

- 3B Kyle Karros (1-3, R, BB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Kristian Robinson (2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- Rawhide Bullpen (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

- RF Riquelmin Cabral (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

- DH Jose Fernandez (3-4, RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday August 30 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.75) vs. Visalia RHP Yoscar Pimentel (3-3, 5.40) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Kyle Karros extended his hit streak to seven games and has hit safely in 12 of 13 contests since joining Fresno.

