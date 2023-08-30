Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies hold a 2-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 11 contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Rawhide RHP Yoscar Pimentel are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies (72-49, 36-19) were beaten by the Visalia Rawhide (48-73, 25-30) 8-3 Tuesday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno fell to 36-19 (.655) in the second half, 39-20 (.661) in their last 59 games and 49-23 (.681) in their last 72 contests. The Grizzlies dropped to 39-10 all-time against the Rawhide (4-3 this year) and 49-12 when scoring first. Fresno moved to 0-5 when tied after six innings and 11-11 in the first game of a series (5-7 on the road). The Grizzlies hold a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 11 contests to go (six versus Modesto). Kyle Karros extended his hit streak to seven games and has hit safely in 12 of 13 contests since joining Fresno.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies are 22-2 at home (three sweeps) and 39-10 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 17 of their last 20 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's 10 wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

2023 SINGLE-A PLAYOFF FORMAT: The format for the 2023 Postseason at Single-A will consist of four teams per league in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series. The four playoff participants per league will be the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance. In the event of any ties, the following tiebreakers will apply in the order below: 1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs). 2. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over the last 20 games. 3. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the last 21 games, the last 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage in that span of games.

MAN, HUNTER IS GOOD: On Sunday, August 27, the Rockies announced they selected the contract of former Fresno Grizzlies C/1B Hunter Goodman. Goodman becomes the fourth former Grizzlies player to suit up with the Rockies (SS Ezequiel Tovar, RHPs Blair Calvo and Gavin Hollowell). In 2022, Goodman led the Grizzlies with 22 homers (second in California League) despite playing 73 games (promotions). Goodman ranked among the Top 10 in multiple Minor League hitting categories. He finished second with 71 extra-base hits, second with 299 total bases, tied for third with 36 bombs and 10th in hits with 154. Goodman was also awarded Player of the Week twice and Player of the Month for June for his efforts with Fresno.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky below, on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (11-6, win) continued his dominance after five scoreless innings of work Wednesday, August 23 versus Stockton. Prosecky allowed his first and only hit with one out in the fifth, an infield single to third. He beaned a batter, issued two walks and struck out six. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.75, which is the best in the California League. Over his last seven starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.72 ERA (37.2 IP, 23 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 48 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in seven consecutive outings and 10 of his last 11 starts (June 8-August 23). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). Prosecky is now tied for 10th all-time in Grizzlies single-season wins with 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 24 saves this season, putting him in a tie for third all-time (Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

MORE ON AGNOS: In the month of August, Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos is 2-0 with six saves over 8 games (team is 8-0). In 9.1 scoreless innings, Agnos has allowed nine hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts. In the past two months, Agnos is 2-1 with 11 saves and a 0.45 ERA. In 20 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 18 hits, two walks and 26 punchouts.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 37 games this season, spanning 44.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued five walks while striking out 57 batters. Skipper has 11 straight scoreless appearances, dating back to July 22 (11.2 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 12 K).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 54 of the Grizzlies 121 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (45%). Fresno is 23-14 (17-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 34-20 in those games with a 23-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (233 runs of 676 total runs). This has culminated into 18 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 22-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (17-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 31, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.48) vs. Visalia RHP Joe Elbis (3-2, 2.00)

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-5, 4.50) vs. Visalia RHP Wyatt Wendell (4-9, 5.36)

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (7-2, 4.39) vs. Visalia RHP Landon Sims (0-2, 7.45)

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 12:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 8.44) vs. Visalia RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-6, 7.41)

Transactions:

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

