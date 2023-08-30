Rancho Rolls to Big Win in Stockton

August 30, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - The Quakes slugged three home runs and Christian Romero gave Rancho a quality start, as they bested the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, 11-3.

Romero (7-2) gave up single runs in each of the first three innings, but faced the minimum over the final three, giving the Quakes six innings of solid work to help Rancho end a two-game skid.

The Rancho offense went deep three times, as Jose Izarra (6), Luis Rodriguez (5) and Thayron Liranzo all went deep as part of a 16-hit attack.

Kendall George led the way with three hits and three runs scored at the top of the order. The three-hit game was his first as a Quake, as he also drove in his first run since joining the club.

Josue De Paula finished with a game-high three runs batted in.

Kelvin Ramirez struck out five over two scoreless relief innings, while Dailoui Abad worked a scoreless ninth to finish it off in his Rancho debut.

Stockton starter Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1) got rocked for five runs on seven hits over just four innings in the loss.

The Quakes (25-30, 64-57) will send Chris Campos (5-5) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll be opposed by Stockton lefty Eduardo Rivera (1-6) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5 for the final regular season home stand against the Visalia Rawhide. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.